New Parliament Building: Lotus carpet for Rajya Sabha and peacock carpet for Lok Sabha, know what is special about it

New Parliament Building Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi installed ‘Sengol’ (scepter) in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Many special things are being discussed about this building. One of these is the floor of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… In fact, carpets made by about 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh weaving “up to 10 lakh hours” are adorning the floor of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament House.

The carpets of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively depict exquisite forms of the national bird peacock and the national flower lotus. OBT Carpets, an over 100-year-old Indian company that manufactures these carpets, said the weavers made over 150 carpets for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and “then half-spun them to suit the architecture of the two Houses” spread over an area of ​​35,000 square feet. Stitched in circle shape.

This was an extremely challenging task for the design team

Rudra Chatterjee, president of OBT Carpets, said that the weavers had to prepare carpets for the assembly halls spread over 17,500 square feet. This was an extremely challenging one for the design team as they had to carefully craft the carpet in individual pieces and stitch them together, ensuring that the creative mastery of the weavers was maintained even after the carpet was assembled and that the carpet was more Do not deteriorate despite the movement of people.

Use of green color in Lok Sabha

The colors used in the Rajya Sabha are mainly inspired by the Kokum red color and the green color used in the Lok Sabha is inspired by the feathers of the Indian peacock. Referring to the intricacies of the workmanship, he said that 120 knots per square inch were woven to make the carpet, which means more than 600 million knots were woven. Weavers from Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh toiled for “10 lakh” hours to create carpets for the upper and lower houses of the new Parliament House.

seven months to complete the work

Rudra Chatterjee, President of ‘OBT Carpet’, said that we started this work in 2020 amid the global pandemic. The weaving process, which started by September 2021, was finished by May 2022, and the laying work started in November 2022. It took seven months to complete this work.

