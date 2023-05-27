New Parliament Building: The new Parliament building is spread over 64500 square meters, three main gates, know its specialty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday 28 May new parliament building will inaugurate the A grand ceremony has been organized during this. However, politics is at its peak regarding its inauguration. 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, have boycotted the function. However, everyone has a desire to know about the new Parliament House. So let’s know about its specialty.

Constitution Hall in the new Parliament House

The new Parliament House, built by Tata Projects Limited, has a grand Constitution Hall, a lounge for Members of Parliament, a library, several committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space to showcase India’s democratic heritage.

The new parliament building is spread over 64,500 square meters

The built-up area of ​​the triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament House is 64,500 square meters. The building has three main gates – Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar. It has separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

The materials used in the construction of the new Parliament House were brought in from different parts of the country.

The material used in the construction of the new Parliament House has been brought from different parts of the country. The teak wood used in it has been brought from Nagpur in Maharashtra, while the red and white sandstone has been brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. Sandstone for the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb in the national capital was also brought from Saramathura. Green stone has been brought from Udaipur, red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and white marble from Ambaji Rajasthan. The steel structure for the ‘false ceiling’ in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers has been sourced from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture for the new building was fabricated in Mumbai. The stone ‘jali’ on the building was sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The material for the Ashoka Icon was brought from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan, while the material for the exteriors of the Parliament House was sourced from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The sculptors of Abu Road and Udaipur have carved the new Parliament House.

The stone carving work was done by the sculptors of Abu Road and Udaipur. Whereas, the stones were brought from Kotputli, Rajasthan. Sand manufactured at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana or ‘M-sand’ was used to prepare the concrete mix for the construction activities in the new Parliament House. ‘M Sand’ is a type of artificial sand, which is made by breaking large hard stones or granite into fine particles and which is different from river sand. The ‘fly ash’ bricks used in the construction were sourced from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while the material and ‘ready-made molds’ for the brass work were brought from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

1280 members will be able to attend the joint sitting of the new Parliament House

In the new Parliament House, 1,280 members will be able to attend the joint sitting of both the Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). The existing building of Parliament is 96 years old, whose construction work was completed in 1927. It was inaugurated on 18 January 1927 by the then Viceroy Lord Irwin. According to archival documents and old rare photographs, a grand ceremony was held on 18 January 1927 to inaugurate this grand building. At that time it was known as ‘Council House’.

Rs 75 coin will be released on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House

A commemorative coin of Rs 75 will be issued on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House. The weight of the coin is 35 grams and it is made of four metals. On one side of the coin, the lion of Ashoka Pillar is inscribed, below which ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is written. Along with ‘Bharat’ in Devanagari on the left and ‘India’ in English on the right, the rupee symbol is also inscribed. There, on the other side of the coin is the picture of the new Parliament House. Above it is written ‘Sansad Sankul’ in Devanagari and ‘Parliament Complex’ in English below. 2023 is also written below.