New Parliament House inaugurated tomorrow, Delhi Police issues advisory regarding traffic, know where ‘no entry’ will remain

New Parliament Building, Traffic Advisory: Tomorrow i.e. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, PM Modi is going to inaugurate the new Parliament House. The opening ceremony will be grand. Seeing the VVIP movement in the program, Delhi Police is alert. At the same time, the traffic police has also made special arrangements for traffic regarding the program. Due to the inauguration program of Parliament House, some routes in Delhi will be affected from 5.30 am to 3 pm. Delhi Police has also issued a new advisory regarding traffic. It said that only public transport, Union Public Service Commission examinees, residents of the area or vehicles with labels and emergency vehicles will be allowed to go to the New Delhi area.

There will be no entry in these areas: Delhi Police’s traffic advisory said Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora Gol Chakkar, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Post Office Gol Chakkar, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk Gol Chakkar, Ashok Road, Windsor Place Gol Chakkar, Janpath, MLNP Gol Chakkar, Akbar Road, Gol Methi Gol Chakkar, GKP Gol Chakkar, Teen Murti Marg, Teen Murti Gol Chakkar and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be considered as regulated areas. In these areas, only UPSC candidates, actual residents of these areas, labeled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the Delhi area.

Delhi Police issued advisory: Delhi Police has said in its advisory that the general public and motorists are advised to exercise patience, follow traffic rules and road discipline and follow the instructions of traffic personnel posted at all intersections and Delhi Traffic Police’s Facebook page. Stay updated through page, twitter handle, website and helpline.

Special security arrangements: All roads around Jantar Mantar leading to the Parliament will be closed for Sunday's inauguration. In terms of security, a large number of police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed. Whereas, keeping in mind that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, Delhi Traffic Police has asked people to plan their travel accordingly and wait till 5.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New Delhi district on May 28. Requested to avoid going till three o'clock.