New Parliament Inauguration: New building of Parliament echoed with worship and havan, workers honored

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to the whole country today. PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House in Delhi today i.e. on Sunday. The ceremony was started with worship. After this, PM Modi established the historic Sengal. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the inauguration programme. Let us tell you, PM Modi is dedicating the new Parliament House equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to the country today.

Sengol installed in Parliament House: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed Sengol in the new Parliament House after religious rituals and worship. After the installation of Sengol in Parliament House, PM Modi received the blessings of various Adhyanam saints of Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, PM Modi also congratulated the laborers involved in the construction of the Parliament House. Let me tell you, the abbots of 18 monasteries handed over the scepter while blessing PM Modi. The scepter has been a symbol of rule for centuries, it means that you cannot do injustice to anyone.

The specialty of the new Parliament House

The new Parliament House is spread over 64,500 square meters: Today the whole country has become witness to the grand inauguration of the new Parliament House equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The area of ​​this triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament House is 64500 square meters. There are three main gates of this building, which are named as Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar respectively. In this, separate entrances have been made for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

Construction material has been brought from different parts of the country: The magnificent building of the new Parliament House has also been constructed in a very special way. The material used in the construction of the building has been brought from different parts of the country. If we talk about the wood used in the building, it has been brought from Nagpur in Maharashtra. Whereas, red and white sandstone has been brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. Whereas, green stone has been imported from Udaipur and red granite and white marble from Ambaji Rajasthan.

The steel structure for the false ceiling in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers has been procured from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. While the furniture for the new building has been prepared in Mumbai. The stone lattice on the building has been brought from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The material for the Ashoka icon has been brought from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan. While the material installed in the outer parts of the Parliament House was sourced from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Carving of the new Parliament House The stone carvings in the Parliament House have been done by the sculptors of Abu Road and Udaipur. Whereas, the stones have been brought from Kotputli, Rajasthan. Sand or M-sand manufactured at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana has been used for making concrete mix for the construction activities in the new Parliament House. Let me tell you, M sand is a kind of artificial sand, which is made by breaking large hard stones or granite into fine particles. Tell me, in the new Parliament House, 1280 members will be able to attend the joint sitting of both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Special coin of Rs 75 will be issued today: A special commemorative coin of Rs 75 will also be issued on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House. The weight of this special coin is 35 grams and it is made up of four metals. On one side of the coin, the lion of Ashoka Pillar is inscribed, below which Satyamev Jayate is written. On its left side, India is written in Devanagari and on the right side, India is written in English, as well as the rupee symbol is also inscribed. There, on the other side of the coin, the picture of the new Parliament House is inscribed. Above it is written Parliament Complex in Devanagari and Parliament Complex in English below. 2023 is also written below.