New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi prostrated to Sengol, see some special pictures

New Parliament Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House this morning. Dressed in traditional attire, Prime Minister Modi entered the Parliament complex from gate number one and was received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Ganapati Homam rituals amidst chanting of Vedic chants by the priests of the Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka to seek the blessings of the God at the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance to the Sengol (scepter) and took the blessings of the priests of various Adhyams of Tamil Nadu with the sacred scepter in his hand.

After this, amid the tunes of nadaswaram, Prime Minister Modi took Sengol to the new Parliament House and installed it in a special place on the right side of the speaker’s seat in the Lok Sabha chamber.

On this occasion Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda was present.

Prime Minister Modi also honored some employees who played an important role in the construction of the new Parliament House.