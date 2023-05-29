New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi understanding the inauguration of Parliament House as coronation, Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm

New Parliament Inauguration: After inaugurating the new building of Parliament on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that this grand building will give new speed and strength to the prosperity and strength of the nation, along with the empowerment of the people. The Congress has targeted PM Modi regarding the inauguration of the new building. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Twitter wall that Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation.

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday and installed the historical scepter ‘Sengol’ near the seat of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Dressed in traditional attire, Prime Minister Modi entered the Parliament House complex from gate number-one. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed him. After this, Modi and Birla paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

‘narcissistic dictator prime minister’

Here, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new building of Parliament, the Congress targeted him on Sunday, saying that such a “self-centered dictator Prime Minister” has inaugurated this, who hates parliamentary traditions. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also alleged that Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal to hold the post of President, was not being allowed to discharge her constitutional duty.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh tweeted that on this day May 28: Nehru, who did the most to strengthen parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Ramesh said that Savarkar, whose ideology created the atmosphere that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, was born (on this day) in 1883. He said that the President, who is the first tribal to sit on this post, is not being allowed to perform his constitutional duties. Ramesh alleged that a self-absorbed dictator Prime Minister, who hates parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or participates in proceedings, is inaugurating the new Parliament House in 2023…

Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation.

Boycott of the opening ceremony of the new building

It is notable that about 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, have boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament. He says that the new building of Parliament should not be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, but by the President.

