New passport will be made for Rahul Gandhi, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court gives NOC for 3 years

New Delhi : Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi got a big relief from a Delhi court on Friday in the matter of making a new passport. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has decided to give NOC (No Objection Certificate) of three years for making a new passport. However, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had lodged his protest in the matter of giving NOC to Rahul Gandhi for making a new passport. Subramanian Swamy protested that the investigation of the National Herald case could be affected by giving NOC to Rahul Gandhi to make a new passport. After getting NOC from Rouse Avenue Court, Rahul Gandhi’s going to America is now considered fixed.

Rahul Gandhi asked for NOC for 10 years

Let us inform that Rahul Gandhi returned the diplomatic travel documents after he was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in a case of criminal defamation by the lower court in Surat, Gujarat in the Modi surname case. After this, Rahul Gandhi had demanded NOC from the court for 10 years to make a new passport. While giving his verdict in this case, the judge said that I am partially approving your application and you are being given NOC for three years, not for 10 years.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy protested in the court

According to media reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an accused in the National Herald case and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant. During the hearing in the court, Subramaniam Swamy protested and said that if there is a person, he can get a passport for a maximum of 10 years. This is a special case. Subramanian Swamy said that Rahul Gandhi has no valid or effective reason for issuing passports for 10 years. Being an accused in the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi had demanded NOC to get a new passport.

Hearing in Rahul Gandhi passport case today, Congress leaders are demanding NOC, know the whole matter

Rahul Gandhi is always cooperating in the investigation

Presenting his argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that according to Indian law, if someone has citizenship of another country, then he cannot get citizenship of India. However, the Congress leader’s lawyer said that no condition was imposed on Rahul Gandhi’s bail to travel abroad. Rahul Gandhi has always appeared before the court and is always cooperating in the investigation.