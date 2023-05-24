New plan for Jio users, now more data will be available

jio cheap data recharge: There is good news for Jio users. Reliance Jio, the telecom company of India’s richest industrialist Mukesh Ambani, offers some data booster plans in its prepaid recharge portfolio. In these plans, users get the facility of extra data in low cost recharge. Jio has now increased the data benefit available in one such data booster plan.

This step of Reliance Jio is a special gift for IPL watchers. The finale week of IPL 2023 is going on from May 23 and this Sunday, May 28, will be the last match of IPL. In such a situation, the extra data being given by Jio to the cricket lovers will prove to be icing on the cake. They will be able to stream the last match of IPL on Jio Cinema with great fun by getting more data at a lower price.

To enjoy the last few matches of IPL 2023, Jio has made a big change in its Rs 61 data booster pack. Now the company is giving 4 GB more data in it, so that users can forget the tension of data and enjoy IPL. Earlier 6 GB data was available in this plan, but now after subscribing to this pack, the Jio user will get total 10 GB data.

Users can subscribe to this data pack of Reliance Jio with any of their primary packs. Jio users will not get free SMS or calling facility in the data pack. Jio users should know that apart from Rs 60, the company also offers data booster packs of Rs 15, 25, 121 and 222. In Data Booster Pack, the company gives extra data on the validity of the existing pack.