New pollution policy will be implemented soon in Bihar, zero carbon emission will start

Krishna Kumar, Patna. Bihar will start reducing carbon emissions to zero in the next 40 years and for this a new policy will be implemented. Its purpose is to improve the environment. Along with this, it will also help in the success of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream project Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan. This policy, which has been churning in the country and the world for a long time, is now likely to be implemented in the state in the next about four-five months. It may or may not be easily understood by the common man, but its purpose is to benefit the state, the country and the world in general and in particular. It will also benefit animals, birds and natural components including humans.

According to sources, a study is being done for this by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and its associate organizations. Its report is likely to come in the next few days. On the basis of this report, a draft of the new policy will be prepared and it will be implemented after the approval of the State Council of Ministers. Pollution will be controlled by this, if work is done on it in a good way, then it will prove to be a boon from the present generation for the next generations. Recently a meeting has been held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

This will be included in the new policy

In this new policy to be implemented in the state, an action plan will be prepared for the next 30-40 years. The work to be done every year will be decided in this action plan. By working in this way every year, in the next 30-40 years, work will be done on the goal of making carbon emissions zero in the state. The subjects to be mainly included in the action plan will be changes in electricity production or purchase, industry, transport, things consumed by common people, food and drink, shopping lifestyle etc. in the state.

what do the officers say

Arvind Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said that a blue print will be prepared regarding low carbon emissions. In this, an action plan is being prepared for every year. Other cooperative organizations including UNEP are working on this. Under the policy, it will be decided that what will be the share of renewable energy in the purchase of energy in the state. How will electric and CNG driven vehicles be brought in place of petrol and diesel vehicles? What kind of incentive will be given to the private party to encourage it. He said that it will take time to improve the state’s environment, but the way will be fixed. It will be beneficial for the next 30-40 years.

