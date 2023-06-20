New RAW Chief: know who is IPS Ravi Sinha who was made the chief of intelligence agency RAW

Senior IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre Ravi Sinha has been appointed as the new chief of RAW. IPS officer Ravi Sinha will take charge on June 30. This information was given by the officials on Monday. Presently Samant Goyal is the chief of RAW.

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/vLVP7AsMHQ#RAW #ips #RaviSinha #RAWChief pic.twitter.com/rdoHwG2GnM

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 19, 2023



cabinet approved the appointment

The ministry’s order said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has done the work of approving the appointment of Sinha as the new chief of RAW for a tenure of two years. It is noteworthy that Sinha has replaced Samant Kumar Goyal, who is going to complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.

was leading the operational wing of RAW

It is noteworthy that Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently working as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. He has been associated with this prestigious intelligence agency for more than two decades. He was heading the operations wing of RAW before his promotion. Considered an expert on the affairs of neighboring countries, Sinha has worked extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and many countries. He is going to take charge of RAW at a time when efforts are being made to fuel Sikh extremism from some countries.

Goyal was appointed RAW chief for two years in June 2019.

The predecessor of Ravi Sinha, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and expert on neighboring countries, Goyal was appointed RAW chief in June 2019 for two years. After this, he was given two extensions of one year each in 2021 and June 2022. An expert in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, Goyal is said to have played a key role in planning the February 2019 surgical strike in Pakistan’s Balakot. The surgical strike was done to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.