New revelation about Seema Haider, four mobile phones and two video cassettes found, ATS engaged in recovering deleted data

Seema Haider: Where Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan, remains a topic of discussion in the whole country, there have been new revelations regarding her. Now a new thing has come to know that four phones and two video cassettes were recovered from Seema Haider. It has also come to the fore that he deleted the data of a Pakistani number, which the ATS is trying to get back.

It is being told that four mobile phones were found in working condition from Seema Haider and a broken mobile was found. Apart from this, two video cassettes were also found from him. One of these cassettes is of his childhood and the other is of his marriage. At the same time, a broken mobile phone has also been found from Sachin, whose data is being extracted.

Meanwhile, it is being said that now ATS will get the children of Seema to identify those faces and places which are present in the pictures. At the same time, shocking revelations have also come from Sachin’s social media account. He also has an account on Instagram, in whose profile photo he has not put his picture.

He has only one follower on Instagram account, here only Seema Haider follows Sachin’s account. Sachin Meena has made his account private. He has made similar settings on Facebook as well and this account is also private.

Along with this, the ATS is questioning Seema, Sachin and Sachin’s father Netrapal Singh. Seema Haider was interrogated by UP ATS for about 10 hours yesterday at Sector 94 office, but on Tuesday, Seema and Sachin are being questioned at Sector 58 ATS office.

update in progress…