New Rules In June 2023: These big changes are going to happen from June 1, will have a direct impact on your pocket

New Rules In June 2023: Now only two days are left for the month of May to end. After this, June will start. There are many changes in the country from the first of every month. There will be many changes across the country from June 1, which will directly affect our pockets. So let’s know which rules are changing from June 1st and what changes are coming.

Change in the price of LPG gas cylinder

A change in LPG gas cylinder is expected from June 1. Because petroleum and gas companies fix the price on the first date of every month. By the way, the prices may increase or decrease. In the months of April and May, the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders were cut. Although there was no change in the price of domestic gas.

CNG-PNG price may change

It is expected that from June 1, there may be a change in the price of CNG-PNG as well. Just as the price of LPG gas is changed on the first of every month, similarly the price of CNG-PNG is also fixed every month. However, there was no change in its price in the month of May.

Electric vehicles can be expensive

If you are planning to buy an electric two wheeler in June, then you may get a big shock. Your pocket may get cut a bit. This is because the government has reduced the subsidy to Rs 10,000 per kWh. Earlier it was 15 thousand rupees kWh. This order will be applicable from June 1. This means that you may have to pay 25 to 30 thousand rupees more for buying an electric vehicle.