new rules made for kanwar yatra in up will have to be followed strictly rjl

Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra 2023: Lucknow. The government has issued guidelines regarding Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh this year, especially in western UP. In the Kanwar Yatra, which starts in a few days, a ban has been imposed on carrying things like spear, trishul. There will also be no permission to play obscene songs on the way. A resting place will be made every five kilometers. The state government has issued guidelines regarding the Kanwar Yatra starting in the upcoming month of Sawan in UP. Officials have given instructions in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday. That during the Kanwar Yatra people should not be allowed to keep spear, trishul and other such items with them. Not only this, there will be a ban on playing obscene songs on the Kanwar Yatra route. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary to the state government, held a meeting with Director General of Police Vijay Kumar to review the travel arrangements. It has been decided in the meeting that treatment facilities will also be provided along with camps for Kanwariyas to stop at every five kilometers.