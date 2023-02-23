New sanctions against the Russian Federation will limit the ability to bypass those already introduced – DOS

February 23, 2023, 20:51 – BLiTZ – News

United States Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland pointed to the fact that the next restrictions, which the government will announce on February 24, will be focused on preventing the Russian Federation from acting around the previously imposed measures.

“They are using third countries to try to circumvent the sanctions that we have imposed. For example, they import 1000% more laptops, iPhones, dishwashers from third countries, not because they want to work at home on laptops, but in order to cannibalize this technology, ”the Washington Post newspaper quotes the text of her statement.

From the point of view presented to her, it follows that they will affect the banking sector of the Russian Federation and enterprises registered in the territory of the People’s Republic of China. The United States government is convinced that they were used to work to counter the sanctions pressure.

Recall, the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the International Nations, Dai Bing, shared information about what exactly the government of the state wants from Western countries.

The said publication says that Beijing appeals to these powers with a demand to stop the pressure implemented with the help of restrictions and start taking steps aimed at ending the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.