New strategy against Naxalites discussed in High Level Unified Command meeting

Raipur, 27 June (Hindustan Times). A meeting of the High Level Integrated Command was held at the Circuit House in Civil Lines, Raipur today (Tuesday) afternoon. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu were present in this important meeting. In this meeting, there was discussion about Operation Monsoon in Naxal areas and new strategy against Naxalites was considered, which has been kept secret.

In this meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed between the state government, central agencies, state police and para military forces on construction, communication, education and health matters in Naxalite areas.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that now there is a situation of friendship between the police and the general public. He used to have enmity with the officers of the Forest Department, because he used to make cases. Now the Forest Department is running many types of projects, doing the work of purchasing minor forest produce. What was earlier animosity has now turned into friendship.Baghel was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the Integrated Command to review the security situation and development works in Naxal-affected areas of the state at New Circuit House here this afternoon. Said this.

CM Baghel told reporters, “The strategy of trust, development and security has started yielding successful results and Naxalite activities have come down to a great extent.”

The Chief Minister claimed that 650 villages have been made Naxal-free. There has also been a decrease in the recruitment of Naxalites. In the coming times, special attention has been given to the security of the people’s representatives regarding the elections in the state. The Chief Minister told that we have moved ahead with this triveni of faith, development and security. There has been a huge reduction in Naxal activities. We have opened around 75 camps. Now we have opened camps in the interior as well. 23 camps are open in districts like Sukma. We have given forest rights pattas to the tribals in Abujhmad area. Farming has also started there. Similarly, minor forest produce purchase, Haat Bazar Clinic scheme has been started. Two and a half thousand kilometers of roads have been built. 34 big bridges and culverts have been built. Two bridges have also been built in Indravati, which are Abujhmad and two bridges connecting Dantewada and Bijapur.

The Chief Minister said that roads are being constructed for the movement of para military forces. Roads are a necessity for us, now the road does not cut, this is a big change.

Referring to the change in the mindset of the villagers of Naxal-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that now the villagers believe that the jawans are there for our security. K’s soldiers are there for us. It is for our safety, otherwise the roads would have been cut earlier. Today no road is found cut.

When asked about the targeted killing of BJP leaders in Bastar region, Baghel said that he has already said that if the BJP does not trust the state police, it can approach the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation. . Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Sahu along with senior police and paramilitary officers and officers of other departments were present in the meeting.