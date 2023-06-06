New system will be implemented on Lucknow-Gorakhpur route, now trains will be able to run back and forth within a radius of one km

Lucknow. Railway is going to implement new system. Now trains will not wait for the rail traffic light. With the implementation of this new system of railways, you will be able to see two trains going in the same direction and back within a radius of one kilometer. Now trains will be able to run back and forth within a radius of one kilometer on the Lucknow to Gorakhpur route. This will be possible with the automatic block signaling system, the work of installing which has started.

In one year, the entire route will be equipped with automatic block signaling system. Till now the distance between the trains is at least eight kilometers. After the train running ahead reaches the station, the green signal is given to the train behind. With the implementation of the new system, the timing of trains will also improve. In the automatic block signaling system, signals will be installed at a distance of one kilometer between two stations (block sections). As the signal turns green, the train running behind will move forward. For this, the process of laying cables has started.

A hut will be built between every two blocks

A hut will be built between every two blocks between Gorakhpur and Lucknow. Signal related plants will be kept in this, so that fault can be rectified immediately. The signal will be first red, then double yellow and green after yellow. According to this, the loco pilot will be able to run the train keeping a distance of one km. Pankaj Kumar Singh, CPRO of North Eastern Railway said that the work of automatic block signaling has started between Domingarh and Tinich. The work of route survey and marking of blocks has been completed in two block sections.