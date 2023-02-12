New tactics for the use of the RF Armed Forces UAV “Geran” may indicate the depletion of their stocks – News

February 12, 2023, 23:51 – BLiTZ – News The representative of the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that Russia has changed the tactics of using Geran kamikaze drones, starting to attack in small groups in the evening instead of at night.

Ignat suggest that this may indicate a decrease in the stocks of drones. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also claims that this tactic is aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defense.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence accused Russia of using foreign mercenaries to organize kamikaze drone attacks.

Russia again changed its tactics of using Geranium kamikaze drones, starting to attack in small groups of drones in the evening, and not at night. This was stated by the representative of the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yuriy Ignat.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

