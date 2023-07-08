New Vande Bharat Train: The color of the new Vande Bharat Express will be saffron, the railway minister told that it is inspired by the tricolor

Made in India Semi-High-Speed Vande Bharat Express The color of the 28th rake will be ‘Saffron’. The new saffron Vande Bharat Express is however not yet operational and is currently stationed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on the saffron color of Vande Bharat – inspired by the tricolor

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (IFC) on Saturday to take stock of the manufacturing activities of Vande Bharat trains to be made at this plant. He said, 25 new developments have been made in Vande Bharat. We are working on all the feedbacks we are getting from the Vande Bharat train that landed on the ground. We have also discussed many other things. A new safety feature is also working on anti-climbers. The new color (of Vande Bharat) is taken from the tricolor. Railway officials told ANI that a total of 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operating on their scheduled routes and two rakes are reserved. He said, ‘However, the color of this 28th rake is being changed as a test.

Railway Minister tweeted after taking stock of the construction of Vande Bharat

Railway Minister Vaishnav posted pictures of his visit to the factory on social media and said, inspected the production of Vande Bharat train at ICF, Chennai. Apart from talking to the officers and employees of ICF, the Railway Minister also posed for photographs with them.

#WATCH , Tamil Nadu: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. The new color of the Vande Bharat train can also be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/ToW3s0iZbU

The first Vande Bharat Express train was ready in 2018-19 at the ICF factory itself.

Significantly, the first 'Vande Bharat Express' train was prepared in the ICF factory itself in 2018-19. This fast speed train has now started running in all parts of the country. On Saturday too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train from New Delhi to Varanasi. Vaishnav earlier unveiled a special train, which will be run on routes connecting heritage sites across the country.