New York City public schools will now have a holiday on Diwali

New York, June 27 (Hindustan). Schools in New York City will now be closed for Diwali, the festival of lights. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, said he was proud that the state house and state senate passed legislation allowing New York City public schools to have a holiday on Diwali.

He expressed confidence on Monday that the governor would sign the bill and make it a law. Adams said that this is not only a victory for the women and men of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it is a victory for New York. Starting this year, New York City public schools will have a Diwali holiday.

Jennifer Rajkumar, a member of the New York House of Representatives, said this is something the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities have fought for for more than two decades. We are proud to announce that Diwali will now be a holiday in New York City public schools.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said it was a happy moment for all of us. It is noteworthy that Jennifer is the first Indian-American woman elected to the New York State House of Representatives. Jennifer said that the Diwali holiday should be included in the law.