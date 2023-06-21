New York resounded with tricolor in hands and slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’, Indians traveled long distance to get a glimpse of Prime Minister

New York, June 21 (Hindustan). A lot of attraction is being seen among citizens of Indian origin regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has arrived on American visit. People who came after a long journey to meet their beloved leader, carrying the tricolor in their hands, were seen on the roadside raising slogans of Modi-Modi. PM Modi also accepted the greeting of the people by shaking hands.

Long queues of Indian-origin people were seen at the airport and on roadsides to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 69-year-old cardiologist Dr. Bholanath Rama and his wife Sunita Rama had reached New York to meet PM Modi. The couple had traveled here for nine hours from Ohio to meet PM Modi. Dr. Bholanath said that PM Modi is the best person for India. He is doing everything for the progress of the country. Rama said that Modi should be supported. Referring to the government’s action in corruption cases, Rama said Modi was the only prime minister who was “punishing politicians”.

Similarly, Indian-origin Rashmin S Master excitedly showed off her entry ticket to watch the Prime Minister’s reception in Washington DC on Thursday. Master (70) credits Modi with raising India’s prestige. He said that I am in America since 1975. I have seen the changes that Modi has brought.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of migrants on 23 June. However, only 1,000 people can participate in this program. Meanwhile, many are trying to get an invitation to the formal reception for the Prime Minister on the South Lawn in Washington DC. The master showed the ticket on his mobile and said, ‘I am lucky.’

Classical dancer Disha Pandya arrived at the hotel with two children after a two-hour train journey from Long Island. His only wish is to catch a glimpse of Modi and he is sure that his dream will come true. Outside the hotel where Modi will be staying, amid tight security, an enthusiastic group of Indian-Americans chanted slogans in his support. Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday for his first state visit to the US.