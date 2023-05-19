New Zealand: Fierce fire in multi-storey building, 10 killed, 52 people feared trapped

New Zealand Hostel Fire: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey hostel in Wellington last night. There is information about the death of at least 10 people in this accident, while 52 people are still feared trapped in the building. On receiving the information about the fire, the rescue team immediately reached the spot and started the relief work. The rescue team started searching for people trapped in the debris of the building. If reports are to be believed, the fire in the building continued throughout the night. The country’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told that according to him the death of 6 people has been confirmed and this figure can increase even more.

Loafers Lodge fire

According to the current information, the fire broke out on the third floor of Loafers Lodge at around 12.30 am. According to media reports, the officials have confirmed that no sprinkler system was present in the multi-storey building. Not only this, the officials further stated that at least 20 people have been reported missing in this incident. Talking on the matter, Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said that 52 people are still trapped inside the hostel. Please tell that the rescue team is still engaged in relief work and is searching for the missing people.

harmony with family

Condoling the incident, Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said that- Our sympathies are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Our team also tried to save people, but could not save them. It is like a nightmare for us. Because nothing can be worse than this. Explaining further, he said that the police have not yet been able to ascertain the cause of the fire.