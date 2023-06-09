Newborn children are suffering in SNMMCH hospital Dhanbad, health facility in NICU is bad

Newborns admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Shaheed Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) are suffering in 43 degree temperature. The arrangements made by the management for the newborn in the NICU ward located on the third floor of the hospital are dying. Let us tell you that a newborn born in critical condition is admitted in NICU. There is a provision to provide them high level health facilities.

Two ACs in the NICU of the biggest hospital in the district have been out of order for a month. The second one is also not working properly. Due to this reason, the whole unit is heating up in the scorching heat. On Thursday, the team of Prabhat Khabar took stock of the health facilities available to the newborn in the NICU. Found that the system is worse than bad. Newborns are suffering in this scorching heat due to AC failure. There are twice the number of neonates admitted than the number of warmers available. The condition of many warmers has also reached a critical condition. Bandage used for dressing is being used in the warmer.

20 newborns are kept in nine warmers:

There are total 11 warmer machines in NICU. Two of them are bad. At present only nine warmer machines are working. The condition of some of these is also critical. In the available nine warmers, 20 newborns are being treated. Means, treatment is being done keeping two newborns on a warmer. Let us tell you that several initiatives were taken by the management to increase the number of warmers in NICU, but no initiative was taken by the Health Headquarters.

Every day 10 to 15 newborns are admitted in NICU



Please tell that every day 10 to 15 newborns are admitted in NICU. Apart from the children born in critical condition in the hospital, newborns from other districts also reach SNMMCH in critical condition. According to health workers working in NICU, this situation persists almost every day. When the number of warmer machines is less and the number of newborns is more, sometimes three to four children are treated in one.