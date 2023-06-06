News of work: LIC and SBI Life will give immediate financial help to the victims of Odisha train accident, toll free number released

Patna. Insurance companies have taken this initiative to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims of the painful train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Insurance companies have issued guidelines for settlement of claims on priority basis. There are mainly many insurance companies including LIC, SBI Life, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

SBI Life issued toll free number

SBI Life officials said that the claim settlement and documentation process has been made easy and simple. Dependents of train accident victims can contact the officials of the insurance company through e-mail or toll free number 1800 267 9090. SBI General has also adopted a simplified claim process with minimum required documentation to avoid any delay in the claim settlement process.

Claimant Contact Nearest Branch, Circle and Customer Area

Many concessions have been announced for the claimants of LIC policy and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. In lieu of a registered death certificate, casualty lists published by railway authorities, police or any state or central government authorities will be accepted as proof of death. LIC has asked the claimants to contact the nearest branch, circle and customer area for assistance. Contenders can also call the call center 022-68276827.

Paras will treat five victims free of cost and others at government rate

Paras HMRI has come forward to help the victims of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Dr. AA Hai, Director of General Surgery Department of the hospital and Paras Management have expressed grief over the accident. The hospital has appealed to the Health Department to give Paras HMRI a chance to treat the five injured victims free of cost, so that it can serve its injured victims in this tragedy. Treatment of five seriously injured will be completely free (bed charge, consultation charge, operation charge and ICU, CCU etc.) at Paras HMRI Hospital. Other injured will be treated at government rates.

