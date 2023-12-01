NewsGuard expands notorious bids beyond the Atlantic

Left-leaning media suffocating monster NewsGuard has started expanding its notoriety beyond the Atlantic with the nefarious bids of silencing independent media and compelling those in running propaganda set by Democratic Party and its subservient enterprises, while it also attempts to forcing newspapers in publishing propaganda contents that would serve purpose of Western military industrial complex. Under domestic laws of every sovereign nation, such attempts of a foreign entity such as NewsGuard is illegal and punishable offense.

NewsGuard began its nefarious attempts of silencing Blitz, an independent newspaper that publishes untwisted and unmolested news and articles for the past one year.

On November 28, 2023, Eva Maitland, Staff Analyst, UK of NewsGuard sent an email to Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury stating:

I hope you’re well. I’m getting in touch because we are reviewing a Nov. 19, 2023 article by WeeklyBlitz. com, titled “Zelensky obsessed with pleasing NATO overlords,” which says that, “not only are they sending women to the trenches, but are now forcibly conscripting pregnant ones.” The article was cited by Russian state media outlet RT and by other news sites to claim that Ukraine is forcibly conscripting pregnant women. However, there is no credible evidence to support this claim.

I would appreciate it if you could please comment on how WeeklyBlitz. com came to publish this article and whether WeeklyBlitz. com verified the claims made in the article before publishing it?

First of all, in her email, Eva Maitland, Staff Analyst, UK of NewsGuard even did not correctly mention link to the online edition of our newspaper’s URL. While she said it is weeklyblitz. com, in reality since 2005, our URL is weeklyblitz.net. It proves, people at NewsGuard are in so much mad-rush of making foul attempts of harassing and even intimidating foreign newspapers, with the notorious agenda of silencing those and forcing in running propaganda catered by masters of Eva Maitland and her employers at News Guard.

It may be mentioned here that, NewsGuard receives hundreds of thousands of American taxpayers dollars in exchange for defending US President Joe Biden, members of his crime family, including America’s scandal-plagued First Son Hunter Biden, rogue leaders of the Democratic Party, including Hillary Clinton, and for silencing voice of the conservative and independent media in the United States and Britain. Surprisingly, this notorious company has started expanding its reach onto various independent newspapers beyond the Atlantic. Blitz is its latest victim.

It may be mentioned here that, popular Russian news channel RT and a very large number of international news outlets, including The Guardian, The Hill, The Wall Street Journal etcetera have been regularly quoting Blitz reports and articles as this newspaper publishes truth against lies.

The article titled ‘Zelensky obsessed with pleasing NATO overlords’ that Eva Maitland, Staff Analyst, UK of NewsGuard is referring to is written by Drago Bosnic, a geopolitical and military analyst, which appeared in the VIEWS section of Blitz on November 19, 2023.

In response to our email, author of the article, Mr. Drago Bosnic in his reply said:

“It’s truly despicable that this CIA front posing as an “independent verifier of news-worthiness”, something that nobody gave them a legal mandate for, is trying to censor the Weekly Blitz. I have provided numerous links in the original article published by InfoBRICS, including two video links (here and here) showing one woman captured by the Russian military claiming that she’s pregnant and another showing a pregnant woman getting a conscription notice.

“In addition, I’ve provided links to Ukrainian sources that confirm there are upwards of 50,000 Ukrainian women forcibly conscripted by the NATO-backed Kiev regime, meaning that the actual number of pregnant women in their military could be in the hundreds (if not thousands).

“Considering the fact that even people with severe physical and mental disabilities are being forced to join the Kiev regime forces, a topic that I’ve covered extensively and provided numerous sources for, how surprised should we be they’re forcing pregnant women to the frontlines?

“In addition, the NewsGuard is clearly unable to even provide the proper link to the online edition of Weekly Blitz, let alone be able to prove any of their laughable claims of the supposed “falsehood” in my reporting.

“In that regard, attacks coming from them are a badge of honor, both for the Weekly Blitz and myself, as it’s further confirmation we’ve hit the right spot in our struggle against the mainstream propaganda machine”.

According to media report, NewsGuard has already turned into a monster, which is now attempting to silence newspapers and websites in other continents, which are out of its jurisdiction. In fact, it has started behaving as an international media suffocating entity. Whichever newspaper or website ignored instructions of NewsGuard are quickly branded as unreliable. For example, NewsGuard had branded MainOnline as unreliable, which was later reversed and News Guard admitted they were wrong “on some counts”.

NewsGuard is criticized by Breitbart News as “the establishment media’s latest effort to blacklist alternative media sites”.

On October 25, 2023 a question was raised at the European Parliament stating “Is NewsGuard, the self-proclaimed disinformation tracker, a transparent lobbyist in Brussels?”

Commenting on NewsGuard, Madison – St. Clair Record in an article said:

This was Media Literacy Week, and the Chicago Tribune’s contribution was an op-ed by the executive editor of NewsGuard, a supposed warrior against media misinformation.

For-profit NewsGuard purports to rate news-source credibility, offering a subscription service you can buy and it even appears in classrooms teaching media literacy.

In truth, its bias is shameless and it’s part of the cesspool of government efforts rigging news to support its narrative. NewsGuard is now subject to a lawsuit over just those government connections.

Among NewsGuard’s partners are the US State Department, the Defense Department, and the World Health Organization, whose establishment views it dogmatically endorses as undisputed fact. The Defense Department has given it at least $749,000.

As reported in Just The News, in 2020 NewsGuard began a partnership with the National Security Innovation Network, which is a joint State and Defense Department program dedicated to finding solutions for the agencies to track “disinformation.” NewsGuard boasted of its collaboration with the government in a press release saying that its “human intelligence approach proved a unique and valuable offering”.

Perhaps worst of all, NewsGuard has partnered with the American Federation of Teachers to spread use of NewsGuard throughout schools. The teachers’ union is headed by Randy Weingarten, who championed prolonged school closings because of Covid and now dishonestly claims otherwise.

“We’ve been able to get our news reliability ratings tool into more than 800 public libraries, where 7 million public library patrons use NewsGuard when they go to the library for their broadband access”, boasted NewsGuard in its AFT announcement. “And we’re already being used in dozens of public schools and universities, as well as independent schools”.

NewsGuard’s advisors include former CIA director and retired Air Force General Michael Hayden, who signed the original letter warning about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian information operation shortly before the 2020 election. He thereby helped cover up the laptop story and the multiple scandals it pointed to. Most recently, Hayden essentially said that a US senator he didn’t like should be removed “from the human race”.

A report by Media Research Center showed that NewsGuard has for years rated left-leaning, establishment news sites consistently higher than conservative news sites.

I can personally attest to that bias. I subscribed to NewsGuard over recent months to see for myself. Its bias is brazen in its 0 to 100 rankings for credibility, with 100 being best.

These rankings may have changed a bit since I unsubscribed, but I, too, saw that left-leaning and establishment sights got far higher rankings than comparable conservative ones. The left’s Axios, for example, which actually tells you what progressive viewpoint you are supposed to think is important in every article, got a perfect 100. Fox got 69.5 but CNN got 80. Radically left Mother Jones got 87.5 but the conservative Federalist got a horrible 12.5. Our local Cook County Record, which is excellent though leans a bit conservative, got a paltry 32. The ridiculously biased and widely ridiculed Politifact got a perfect 100. The list goes on and on.

Commenting on NewsGuard, Black Agenda Report in an article said:

As NewsGuard’s project advances, it will soon become almost impossible to avoid this neocon-approved news site’s ranking systems on any technological device sold in the US.

“NewsGuard’s plan is a threat to any news site that regularly publishes information that rubs any of NewsGuard’s investors, partners or advisors the wrong way”.

Soon after the social media “purge” of independent media sites and pages this past October, a top neoconservative insider — Jamie Fly — was caught stating that the mass deletion of anti-establishment and anti-war pages on Facebook and Twitter was “just the beginning” of a concerted effort by the US government and powerful corporations to silence online dissent within the United States and beyond.

While a few, relatively uneventful months in the online news sphere have come and gone since Fly made this ominous warning, it appears that the neoconservatives and other standard bearers of the military-industrial complex and the U.S. oligarchy are now poised to let loose their latest digital offensive against independent media outlets that seek to expose wrongdoing in both the private and public sectors.

As MintPress News Editor-in-Chief Mnar Muhawesh recently wrote, MintPress was informed that it was under review by an organization called Newsguard Technologies, which described itself to MintPress as simply a “news rating agency” and asked Muhawesh to comment on a series of allegations, several of which were blatantly untrue. However, further examination of this organization reveals that it is funded by and deeply connected to the US government, neo-conservatives, and powerful monied interests, all of whom have been working overtime since the 2016 election to silence dissent to American forever-wars and corporate-led oligarchy.

“Standard bearers of the military-industrial complex and the US oligarchy are now poised to let loose their latest digital offensive against independent media outlets”.

More troubling still, Newsguard — by virtue of its deep connections to government and Silicon Valley — is lobbying to have its rankings of news sites installed by default on computers in US public libraries, schools, and universities as well as on all smartphones and computers sold in the United States.

In other words, as Newsguard’s project advances, it will soon become almost impossible to avoid this neocon-approved news site’s ranking systems on any technological device sold in the United States. Worse still, if its efforts to quash dissenting voices in the US are successful, Newsguard promises that its next move will be to take its system global…

According to a New York Post report, the US Department of Defense, reportedly awarded leftist fake news-busting group NewsGuard with a grant containing some US$750,000 worth of American taxpayers’ money.

Behavior of NewsGuard, an entity that proclaims to be involved in fact-checking is playing the role of an Al Capone gang that is committedly attempting to silence freedom of expression in an outrageously hostile manner.

In the name of identifying fake news or granting check-check to online edition of various newspapers and news agencies, NewsGuard may boast of being run by big-name journalism veterans Steven Brill (founder of The American Lawyer, Court TV, the Yale Journalism Initiative) and Gordon Crovitz (former publisher of the Wall Street Journal), the startup engages a team of many “trained journalists”, in reality, this is an organization that hates freedom of press and defends persecution of journalists, while NewsGuard itself continues spreading disinformation and misinformation. Such behavior of NewsGuard leads to a failed state, as per the opinion of eminent individuals and scholars of extraordinary caliber – such as Noam Chomsky and Edward Said.

America under Joe Biden certainly is heading towards embracing the fate of a failed state, where political opponents and free press are regularly falling victims of a notorious leftist agenda, where entities such as NewsGuard play the role of lap dogs.

Commenting on NewsGuard and the rogue practices of targeting independent media and apply numerous tactics in silencing, intimidating and even defaming, eminent journalist Ben Shapiro in an article in Grand Forks Herald wrote:

NewsGuard is an organization that formulates ratings for American media. They rank news sites on a 0-to-100 scale based on nine supposedly apolitical criteria. These criteria are anything but apolitical. They often align with left-wing positions.

During the height of COVID-19, NewsGuard falsely labeled and downgraded 21 news sites, only well after the fact admitting that they either “mischaracterized the site’s claims” about the lab leak theory — referring to the lab leak theory as a “conspiracy theory” — or “wrongly grouped together unproven claims” about the lab leak with the “separate, false claim” that the “COVID-19 virus was man-made” without explaining that one claim was unsubstantiated and the other was false.

“NewsGuard apologizes for these errors”, they said. “We have made the appropriate correction on each of the 21 labels”.

And when you compare their ratings of Left-leaning news organizations to Right-leaning news organizations, you see the same bias appear.

The Media Research Center, a free-speech nonprofit, studied NewsGuards’ ratings. The study found glaring examples of bias by NewsGuard.

The Left’s BuzzFeed managed a 100 out of 100 perfect score, despite its reporting on the Steele dossier and alleging collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

The study found that The Global Times, a Chinese propaganda government outlet, scored a 39.5 — that is 27 points higher than the US-based conservative outlet The Federalist. Despite a scandal at USA Today revealing the publication of multiple fabricated sources in their stories and their own fact-checking operation misleading readers on the history of the Democratic Party and the KKK, USA Today maintained the 100 out of 100 rating by NewsGuard.

NewsGuard is also working with others to use AI technology to enforce Brand Safety standards at scale, by identifying scalable hoaxes and misinformation in order to streamline blanket removal. This means that the news that you read, news that is supposed to be fair and objective or at least diverse, must adhere to GARM, the WEF, the WFA and their subjective and biased standards in order to be deemed monetizable.

If you think this is only something big news corporations have to contend with, think again. Even the content you consume from independent content creators on social media platforms is subject to these globalist powers that be.

Although Ben Shapiro in his article said, NewsGuard is supposed to “formulate ratings for American media” – now this notorious gang of Al Capone is targeting independent media outlets beyond the Atlantic with the nefarious agenda of forcing everyone to listen to their rogue leftist dictates. They are making frantic bids in turning the global media into leftist propaganda outlets where not a single newspaper in the world would expose criminal actions of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and members of the Biden Crime Family or criticize the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime.

It does not want any news outlet in the world to praise Donald Trump or the Republican Party and expose ongoing harassments Democrats – particularly members of the Biden administration are continuing on Trump and others.

They don’t want anyone to know how the American military industrial complex is offering kickbacks to politicians in exchange for continuing war in Ukraine and opening newer war fronts throughout the world. They even do not want anyone to know who is producing dangerous viruses such as coronavirus in secret biolabs. They also do not want people to know how pharma giants are making billions of dollars by helping researchers in generating lethal viruses that help these monsters in compelling people to buy their vaccines. If we shall bring the activities of NewsGuard under scrutiny, each and every member of this dangerous organization shall deserve capital punishment.

NewsGuard wants every media in the world to continue false propaganda targeting every entity that is considered as conservative or against liberals. This notorious organization even is exerting influence on Facebook and compelling it in pulling-down contents against radical Islam and militancy. Recently, Facebook has imposed a ban on me for sharing a link to an article about notorious activities of Al Qaeda and Islamic State in South Asia. Meaning, Mark Zuckerberg and his platform are unwilling to let Al Qaeda, Islamic State and other militancy outfits be criticized and condemned by anyone in the world.