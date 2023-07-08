NGT ban on lifting of sand from rivers, mafia openly smuggling sand, charging double the price

Patratu (Ramgarh), Ajay Tiwari: Despite the NGT (National Green Tribunal) ban on sand lifting, sand is being smuggled daily by dozens of tractors from several ghats of Patratu Damodar river in Ramgarh district. People are lifting sand not only in the dark of night but also in the light of day. When asked about this from the District Mining Officer, he expressed complete ignorance in this matter and said about the investigation.

Smuggling of sand is happening openly like this

Let us tell you that from June 10 to October 15, the lifting of sand from the rivers has been completely banned by the National Green Tribunal. Despite this, the sand mafia is doing illegal business of sand in nexus with the concerned officials. During the illegal transportation of sand, the vehicle owners keep an eye on the administrative activities by patrolling the entire route by bike.

Jharkhand: ED summons Mithilesh Kumar Singh, called for questioning on July 10

Unaware of sand smuggling, but will get the investigation done

When asked about this from the District Mining Officer, expressing complete ignorance, he has said about the investigation. The sand mafia is fearlessly seen transporting sand illegally in front of the Patratu police station. Sand is being supplied from Haiwa with fake invoices in many companies working under BHEL under the under-construction PVUNL power plant.

Palamu’s beautiful valleys will be seen in Switzerland Film Festival, Jharkhand’s painter Saikat Chatterjee will also be seen

Mafia selling sand in Ranchi

Other cargo vehicles are kept at the PVUNL gate for hours in the name of paper checking, while the sand laden highway trucks are hurriedly taken inside the construction area. According to the information received, river sand is being extracted from tractors and illegally stocked and loaded in highways and sent to Ranchi district.

Dr. Vinay Bharat, appointed state in-charge of student JDU, said – will build a strong organization in Jharkhand t)NGT balu smuggling case jharkhand