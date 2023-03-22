NHK: Japanese authorities will allocate 15.2 billion dollars to combat rising prices in the country

March 22 - BLiTZ. Japanese Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno delivered a speech to the citizens of the country through the NHK TV channel. He said that the country's government has always responded quickly and efficiently to price hikes, and therefore will continue to monitor high prices now.

It is reported that two trillion yen (local currency—ed. note) will be spent from the budget to fight prices and increase them. Japan will use about $15 billion to support the country’s economy.

In 2023, the Japanese government promised to give out about $230 to every low-income family with a small income.

Recall that Japan continues to allocate millions of dollars to Ukraine on a gratuitous basis. More than 500 million have already been spent from the state budget.

