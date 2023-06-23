NHRC issued advisory to the administration of states and union territories

New Delhi, 23 June (Hindustan Times). The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headed by Justice Arun Mishra has issued an advisory to the Centre, States and Union Territory Administrations to reduce deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts by prisoners in judicial custody. The NHRC has found that most of the prisoners’ unnatural deaths are due to suicide.

Apart from focusing on these suicides to prevent them, the NHRC has emphasized that barracks as well as toilets, where most suicides take place, should be kept free of those items. Which can be used for hanging. For example, iron bars/grills, fans, hooks or similar items. Another important recommendation is to encourage the prisoner to meet his family members and keep in touch with them through telephonic communication.

NHRC Secretary General Devendra Kumar Singh has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Administrators of Union Territories, a copy of which has also been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Police Research and Development and all Directors General, Prisons within three months to be issued by the NHRC Implementation of the recommendations made in the consultation and action taken report has been sought thereon.

The advisory calls for focused attention on 11 key areas for action by the Centre, states and union territory administrations. These include filling vacancies and increasing staff strength, training prison staff and prisoners, screening prisoners for their mental health at the time of their entry into prison, supervision and monitoring of at-risk prisoners, creating a support framework for mitigation, The issue of drug addiction among prisoners, compliance of relevant statutory provision, prison housekeeping, strengthening of visitor system and improvement in prison architecture and its environment.