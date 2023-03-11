NHSA: China has spent 150 billion yuan to vaccinate the population against the COVID-19 virus

March 11 - BLiTZ. China's National Health Organization (NHSA) has reported that China has spent more than 150 billion yuan on COVID-19 vaccinations. This information was posted by RBC with reference to the Chinese newspaper SCMP.

At the exchange rate on March 11, 150 billion yuan equals about 16 billion rubles. According to the NHSA, a one-time vaccination of a Chinese citizen cost the Chinese government 15-17 yuan. The main vaccines in China were Sinopharm and Sinovac. The Chinese government has spent more than four billion yuan on coronavirus tests.

Joe Biden said he has not yet decided whether to declassify intelligence about the genesis of COVID-19 March 11, 2023 at 05:08