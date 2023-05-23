NHSRCL asked for applications for civil engineer and other posts, apply like this

National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has released vacancies for 64 posts including civil engineer and manager.

details of posts

The total number of posts is 64, including 8 for Technician, 8 for Junior Engineer, 11 for Assistant Manager (Civil), 2 for Assistant Manager (Planning), 2 for Assistant Manager (HR), 12 for Junior Manager (Civil) and Jr. Includes 21 posts of Manager (Electrical).

Ability

Candidates having ITI or Diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Computer Operator from a recognized institute with minimum 4 years of work experience can apply for the post of Technician. For Assistant Manager, Civil, candidates having Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute can apply. It is also necessary for the candidate to have 4 years of experience. For other posts, get the details of prescribed qualification from the notification.

Age Range

The age limit for the post of Technician is 20 to 40 years, 20 to 45 years for Junior Engineer, 20 to 35 years for Assistant Manager and Junior Manager.

Selection Process

Candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of computer based examination and interview.

Salary

The selected candidate will get Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 as basic salary every month. Along with this, the benefit of other government allowances will also be available.

how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts.

Last date : May 31, 2023.

For more information see