NIA alert after death of Amritpal’s aide ‘Avtar Singh Khanda’, team leaves for London

Associate of Amritpal Singh Avtar Singh Khanda Has died under suspicious circumstances in London. Let us tell you that Khanda was leading the Khalistani movement in London and he was also accused of attacking the Indian Embassy. NIA has become alert after Khanda’s death. NIA is keeping an eye on the situation as well as a team has been sent to London.

Khanda’s death a big blow to Khalistani movement going on abroad

The Khalistani movement going on abroad has suffered a major setback due to Khanda’s death. This is the same Avtar Singh Khanda who had brought down the Indian flag during a protest at the Indian High Commission, after which he was arrested. The investigation of this matter was already done by the NIA. Now a team has left for London to monitor and investigate the situation.

Khanda was included in the wanted list of NIA.

Khanda was included in the wanted list of NIA. Before Amritpal, Khanda had a good contact with Deep Sidhu, who ran the organization ‘Waris Punjab De’. The entire family of Avtar Singh is associated with the Khalistan movement. It is told that this person was behind sending Amritpal to Punjab and running a campaign there.

Avtar Singh Khanda lived a double life

Avtar Singh Khanda, the main mastermind of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London, was leading a double life in the UK, reports suggest that Avtar Singh Khanda alias Azad, a political asylum seeker in the UK, is none other than Ranjodh Singh , who is the self-styled head of the designated terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). Khanda’s father Kulwant Singh Khukrana was also a KLF terrorist, who was killed by security forces in 1991. Khanda led the March 19 protests, as stated in the Delhi Police’s FIR.

