NIA arrested two Maoists including a woman from Chhattisgarh

NIA Action in Chhattisgarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with the 2019 attack on security forces by CPI (Maoist) or Naxalite operatives near Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh. As per the information coming out, both were picked up by the NIA on Sunday, June 18, after extensive investigation in the case (also known as RK Dairy case). NIA has so far arrested four accused in this case.

A total of 1589 Naxalites surrendered from 2018 to 2021.

According to government figures, a total of 1589 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh from 2018 to 2021. According to the government, before 2018, there used to be about 200 encounters between security forces and Naxalites almost every year, which has come down to 81 in 2021 and 41 in 2022. In March-2017, 12 CRPF soldiers were martyred in Sukma. A month after this, again in April, 24 CRPF personnel were martyred in Sukma itself. In March 2020, 17 soldiers were martyred in Sukma, in April 2021, five soldiers were martyred in the attack on the bus of soldiers, in the month of April itself, 22 soldiers were martyred in the Bijapur attack. Around 1000 security forces and common citizens have lost their lives in such attacks since 2018.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, for the 2019 attack on security forces by CPI (Maoist) or naxal operatives near Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh. The duo were picked up by the NIA on Sunday, 18th June after extensive investigations…

— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

