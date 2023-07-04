NIA arrests suspected ISIS links in Maharashtra

Mumbai, 04 July (Hindustan Times). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 4 suspects, busting an active ISIS module in Maharashtra. The operation was launched by the NIA in Mumbai, Thane and Pune from Tuesday morning in collaboration with the local police. In this action, NIA has also seized a large amount of digital evidence.

According to NIA sources, raids were conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune and Thane based on inputs about ISIS in Maharashtra. During this, Setabish Nasir Siddiqui from Nagpada area of ​​Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammad Sheikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Kondwa in Pune, Sharjeel Sheikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha in Thane have been arrested. The NIA has taken this action on the basis of the case registered on June 28 in connection with the ISIS module case in Maharashtra.

Sources said that during the search operation, the NIA teams found substantial evidence including electronic devices and documents directly related to ISIS. The seized material has revealed strong and active links of the suspects with the terrorist organization. Also their efforts to radicalize vulnerable youth to further the anti-India agenda of ISIS have also come to the fore. The NIA is probing the matter thoroughly.