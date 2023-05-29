NIA filed a petition demanding the execution of Yasin Malik, hearing will be held today, know the whole matter

NIA appeals before Delhi High Court seeking death sentence for Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. While appealing, the NIA said that- the trial court not awarding death sentence to such a dreaded terrorist would result in miscarriage of justice, as the act of terrorism is not a crime against the society, but it is a crime against the entire country. In other words, it is external aggression, an act of war and an affront to the sovereignty of the nation. Let us tell you that in the year 2022, the NIA court sentenced Yasin to life imprisonment for waging war against UAPA and the country. Yasin had confessed all his crimes in this case. According to the information that has come to the fore, a hearing will be held in this matter today at 12.15 pm.

What are the cases registered against Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik is a separatist leader and is associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He has always been active in Kashmir politics. There are many allegations on him like inciting the youth and motivating them to take up arms. The NIA court sentenced Yasin to life imprisonment in the terror funding case. For information, let us tell you that Yasin has been punished under many sections and with this he has been sentenced to 10 years in two cases. All the sentences awarded to Yasin Malik will run concurrently. Several cases have been registered against Malik related to funding terrorist attacks in Kashmir and providing arms to terrorists with the support of Pakistan.