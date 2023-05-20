NIA raids 15 places in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, 20 May (Hindustan). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided 15 places in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in cases related to terrorism. The action is currently ongoing. According to sources, NIA has found suspicious documents during this action.

NIA has raided various places in Srinagar, Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch and Kupwara districts in connection with two cases related to terrorism registered in 2021 and 2022. Of these two cases, one was registered by NIA’s Delhi branch in 2021 and the other by NIA Jammu in 2022. The raids are being carried out since morning in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Searches are underway at 15 places in seven districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch and Kupwara in RC 3/21/NIA/DLI and RC 5/22/NIA/JMU. It is being told that NIA raided the house of a person talking across the border in Poonch. This person was interrogated and his mobile was seized. Detailed information is likely to be available after the completion of the action.

It is noteworthy that the raids came five days after the NIA raided 13 places in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir. in a case relating to criminal conspiracy to carry out terroristic and subversive activities hatched by cadres and Overground Workers (OWG). Various accused organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots are operating under various pseudonyms at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers. On May 15, the agency conducted raids in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Searches were conducted at the premises of OWG and several suspects belonging to various banned organizations operating in J&K.

NIA has conducted raids at more than 70 places in the last 20 days to unearth terrorists and terrorism related activities in J&K. Along with this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while intensifying the action in Kashmir on May 11, had attached the properties of three accused belonging to various banned terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.