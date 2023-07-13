NIA raids five places in Kashmir Valley in terror conspiracy case

Jammu, 13 July (Hindustan Times). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at five places in three districts of the Kashmir Valley during its ongoing probe in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case. During this period, the agency has recovered several digital devices containing large amounts of objectionable data. The NIA on Thursday said it has conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs). He said that all of them are associates of organizations of Pakistan-backed banned organizations.

Some of these newly formed outfits, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been found issuing threats on social media to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said today raids were conducted at five places in three districts of Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama. The NIA raided the premises of supporters and cadres of The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and other newly formed organisations. Raid on The statement said that these organizations have links with various banned Pakistan-backed organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda etc. are affiliated.

The agency said several digital devices containing huge amounts of incriminating data were recovered during the searches, which has once again highlighted the OGWs as a vital part of the terror ecosystem in the Valley, which is being destroyed on a sustained basis. going. These are also known as hybrid terrorists, who provide support to Pakistan-backed terrorists.

NIA had registered a case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on June 21, 2022 to investigate the involvement of cadres and OGWs of various organizations in spreading activities related to terror, violence and attacks in J&K . These cadres and cadres have been involved in the collection and distribution of magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics and arms and ammunition. The NIA investigation revealed that Pakistan-based terrorists were using social media platforms to promote terror. It states that drones were being used to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to its operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

Terrorist conspiracy pertains to conspiracy by banned organizations in physical and cyber domain to carry out violent terrorist attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. in Jammu and Kashmir. Organizations in Pakistan, supported by their masters, are conspiring to carry out the acts. It states that terror and violence are being perpetrated by radicalizing local youth and organizing grassroots workers to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.