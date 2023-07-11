NIA raids five places in Kashmir Valley, seizes several digital devices containing objectionable data

Jammu, July 11 (Hindustan). Cracking down yet again on new branches of banned Pakistan-backed terror outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided five locations in three districts of the Kashmir Valley, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama. The agency has said in a statement that the NIA conducted raids at five locations in three districts of the Kashmir Valley, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama, and seized several digital devices containing largely incriminating data.

The places that were raided on Tuesday were residential complexes of hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) belonging to the newly formed branches and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terror outfits. The premises of sympathizers and activists of these organizations were also raided.

All these cadres and activists are being investigated for activities related to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics and arms and ammunition.

The Jammu and Kashmir Terror Conspiracy Case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered by the NIA on June 21, 2022. It pertains to a physical and online conspiracy by banned terrorist organizations to launch a series of violent terror attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-backed organizations are also engaged in radicalizing local youth and organizing underground workers to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.

According to the NIA investigation, the Pakistan-based henchmen behind the conspiracy are using various social media platforms to spread terror among the people here. They are also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

Newly formed terrorist organizations under the scanner include The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and others. These organizations have affiliations with major banned terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda etc.