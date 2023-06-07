NIA raids house of notorious Naxalite in Aurangabad, seized diary and mobile will reveal secrets

Aurangabad. On Wednesday, the NIA team from Patna and Ranchi conducted intensive raids in two different houses in Devra and Mahsu villages of Amba police station area of ​​Aurangabad. During this, the police searched the benami property of jailed hardcore Naxalite Vinay Yadav and his son-in-law Pappu Yadav. The raids continued from early morning till afternoon. The NIA raid team included Navinagar’s Circle Inspector Virendra Prasad Yadav, Mufassil Circle Inspector Vijay Singh and Dozens of police personnel including Amba police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar Singh.

A diary found in the raid

Officials said that during the raid, a suspected mobile phone was recovered from Vinay Yadav’s house and a diary was recovered from Pappu Yadav’s house. The officers involved in the team have taken mobile phones and diaries with them to take necessary action. Complete details could not be clarified.

NIA raids the houses of top Maoists Abhijeet and Ramprasad Yadav

On the other hand, on Wednesday, the Bihar NIA team conducted intensive raids at the house of Maoist sub-zonal commander Abhijeet Yadav and Ramprasad Yadav in Palamu district. The NIA team was going through various documents in the houses of both the Maoists. Maoist Abhijeet Yadav is a resident of Bandhudih village under Chhatarpur police station area. Whereas, Ramprasad Yadav belongs to Bagaiya village of Chhatarpur police station area. The Jharkhand government had placed a reward of 10 lakh on top Maoist Abhijeet Yadav and five lakh on Ramprasad Yadav. Four months ago, STF arrested Abhijeet Yadav from Gaya in Bihar. And five months ago, the Palamu police arrested Prasad Yadav and sent him to jail in judicial custody.

NIA was looking for Abhijeet’s wife

Abhijeet’s daughter told that at seven in the morning some people had arrived in a four wheeler and entered their house directly. Searched every room in the house. It is being told that the NIA team was looking for Abhijeet’s wife. The family told the team that she is ill and has gone to Medininagar for treatment. After which the NIA team got Maoist Abhijeet’s brother Sahveer Yadav to sign the papers.

ED has also taken action against Abhijeet Yadav

After Abhijeet’s house, the NIA team reached Ramprasad Yadav’s house in Bagaiya and raided there for about an hour. Many documents have also been found there. After getting the information from the relatives, also get the documents signed. District Women’s Police was also involved with the team. It may be known that ED has also taken action against Abhijeet Yadav earlier. His property worth crores has been confiscated. The police of Chhatarpur police station of Palamu is also cooperating in the raid of Bihar NIA.

A case has been registered for carrying out more than 70 Naxal attacks in Bihar.

A case has been registered against Abhijeet Yadav and Ramprasad Yadav for carrying out more than 70 Naxal attacks in Jharkhand, Bihar. More than 30 soldiers were martyred in these two attacks. In the year 2016, 10 Cobra soldiers were martyred in the Naxal attack on Bihar’s Aurangabad and Gaya border. Abhijeet Yadav and Prasad Yadav were also involved in this attack. On the other hand, in 2016-17, seven police personnel were martyred in the landmines blast in Kalapahad under Chhatarpur police station area of ​​Palamu, both of them were also involved in this incident. Abhijit Yadav was the zonal commander of the Maoists, before his arrest, the Maoists had made him a member of the State Area Committee. Whereas, Ramprasad Yadav was the sub-zonal commander of the Maoists.

