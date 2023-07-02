NIA raids in Bihar, Gujarat and UP in Pak-run Ghazwa-e-Hind case, many objectionable material recovered

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has today conducted raids at five places in Bihar, Gujarat and UP in connection with the radical module Ghazwa-e-Hind. Under the raid, the Investigation Agency raided one place in Bihar’s Darbhanga, two in Patna, one in Surat in Gujarat and one in Bareilly. The raids were conducted at the premises of the suspects in all the three states. Giving information, the NIA said that during the raid, many more objectionable material including many digital devices, mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards and necessary documents were seized.

Charge sheet filed on Marghub



For information, let us tell you that this case came to the fore after the arrest of Marghub Ahmed Danish alias Tahir of Phulwarisharif area of ​​Patna by the Bihar Police, who later registered it on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case and re-registered the case on July 22 last year. For information, let us tell you that on January 6 this year, a charge sheet was filed on Marghub under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Act 1967.

Ghazwa-e-Hind module’s connection with Pakistan



On investigation, the accused was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives. Its objective was to radicalize impressionable youth to establish Ghazwa-e-Hind on Indian territory. On further investigation, it was found that Marghoob was the admin of a WhatsApp group called Ghazwa-e-Hind. Marghub was built by a Pakistani citizen named Jain. Marghub had connected many Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Yemenis to this group with the aim of setting up sleeper cells across the country to carry out terrorist activities. According to the agency, the accused had also created a group named Ghazwa-e-Hind on various social media platforms.