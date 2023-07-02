NIA raids multiple places in three states in connection with “Ghazwa-e-Hind”

New Delhi, 02 July (Hindustan Times). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in three states in connection with the radical module “Ghazwa-e-Hind” run by suspects based in Pakistan.

NIA raided a total of five places including one in Bihar’s Darbhanga, two in Patna, one in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). Incriminating material including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards and documents were seized during the raid.

The matter came to light after Bihar Police arrested Kemargub Ahmed Danish alias Tahir from Phulwarisharif area of ​​Patna. The case was registered on July 14 last year. The NIA had started the investigation by registering the case on July 22, 2022. A charge sheet was filed against Margoob on January 6, 2023 under various sections of IPC and UAPA.

The accused was a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module. Ghazwa-e-Hind was aimed at radicalizing impressionable youth. It was operated by operatives based in Pakistan.

Investigation revealed that Margoob was the administrator of a WhatsApp group “Ghazwa-e-Hind” created by a Pakistani national named Zain. He had inducted several Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Yemeni nationals into the group with the aim of setting up sleeper cells in the country to carry out terrorist activities.

The accused had created various social media groups of “Ghazwa-e-Hind” on WhatsApp, Telegram and BIP Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group called “Bidigazwa e Hindbidi” and added Bangladeshi nationals to it.

Further investigation revealed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in propagating the idea of ​​Ghazwa-e-Hind. NIA raids were conducted today at the premises of these suspects in three states. Further investigation of NIA is on in the matter.