NIA raids these three districts of Jharkhand with Dinesh Gop, 1600 bullets and many explosives recovered

Ranchi, Rania, Simdega. PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, arrested from Delhi on May 21, has disclosed the explosives and weapons kept hidden for the organization and other things during interrogation. On Sunday, NIA raided Khunti, Gumla and Simdega regarding Dinesh Gop. NIA had recovered 1000 bullets from Khunti ke Adki on the instance of Dinesh Gop.

On the other hand, on Monday, 600 rounds of AK-47 and INSAS rifle and explosives in a sack were recovered from the hideout of Khunti’s Rania police station area. The recovered bullets and explosives were loaded in a pickup van at 8:30 pm and taken to Raniya police station. During the raid in Sarita village of Kamdara, the matter of getting 20-25 bullets has come to the fore. After this the team reached Mahabuang police station of Simdega.

There raids were conducted in Olhan, Budargi and Birnibeda. After the raid in Simdega, the NIA team returned to Ranchi with Dinesh Gop. He will be produced in the NIA court on Tuesday.

Dinesh Gop used to speak in Mahabuang area



PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak in Mahabuang police station area. Mahabuang police station area was the stronghold of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope. Dinesh Gop had even set up an arms manufacturing factory in the dense forests of Mahabuang police station area, which was demolished by CRPF and district police force jawans after a lot of effort and seized the arms making items. Due to Dinesh Gop’s terror in other thana areas adjacent to Mahabuang, the villagers used to hide in their homes in the evening, while the business class used to leave the area before evening and return to the city.