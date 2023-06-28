NIA raids three hideouts of absconding PFI suspects in BJP worker’s murder case in Karnataka

National Investigation Agency (NIA)NIA) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the homes of three absconding suspects in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka last year. Members of the banned Popular Front India (PFI) are accused of killing Nettaru.

NIA raids three places in Karnataka

Raids were conducted at three places in two districts of Karnataka as part of NIA’s efforts to trace the absconding accused. Several electronic devices and documents were seized during searches at the residences of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahman in Kodagu district and Naushad in Dakshina Kannada district, the official said.

Five accused still absconding

All three are suspected of harboring the main Nettaru attackers at various locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the spokesperson said. Apart from the three, five other accused in the case are still absconding. The NIA took over the investigation in August 2022. The NIA has filed a charge sheet against a total of 21 people, including absconding accused, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

what is the matter

It is noteworthy that Nettaru was murdered on July 26, 2022, allegedly by the killer squad or service team of PFI in Bellare village of Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The spokesman said that PFI has been involved in such targeted killings to incite communal hatred and its ultimate objective is to establish ‘Islamic rule in India by 2047’. The NIA said, the search for the absconding accused is on.