NIA strict in PMK officer’s murder case, raids 21 places in Tamil Nadu

NIA Raid: NIA conducted searches at many places in Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of former PMK functionary. National Investigation Agency officials conducted searches at several places in the state on Sunday morning in connection with the 2019 murder of former Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary Ramalingam at Tirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Ramalingam was killed by a group of people hours after he raised questions about alleged conversion attempts in the city. The NIA has already arrested some of the accused in the murder, while some suspects related to the case are said to be absconding.

#WATCH , NIA searches underway at SDPI president Nellai Mubarak’s residence in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu in connection with the February 5, 2019 murder of one Ramalingam, who had opposed the Dawah work of leaders of PFI. pic.twitter.com/rN5pNEcX97

According to police sources, the NIA on Sunday carried out searches at several places in Madurai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai, among other districts. The sources did not give detailed information regarding the action. Searches are being conducted at 21 places in nine districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder. Ramalingam was murdered on 5 February 2019.

National Investigation Agency carried out searches at 21 locations in nine districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the February 5, 2019 murder of one Ramalingam, who had opposed the Dawah work of leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The raids are still continued: NIA… pic.twitter.com/UtWXQxWWqk

Ramalingam was murderedSignificantly, when PMK official Ramalingam was going back home, the assailants suddenly attacked him. His hands were chopped off by the attackers. Ramalingam, who was seriously injured after the incident, was admitted to the hospital. Here, seeing his bad condition, the doctors of the hospital had referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital. His death was due to excessive bleeding.

Many accused are still abscondingAccording to media reports, some fundamentalist organizations of the state killed him due to opposition to conversion. It is being told that some fundamentalist organizations were disturbed by his statement. At the same time, after his murder, the police had arrested some of the accused. However, some of the accused are absconding since the murder. In whose search, a search operation is being conducted. In this series, today i.e. on Sunday, searches were conducted at various places including Madurai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai districts of the state.

It is noteworthy that the Central Government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organizations. The Central Government has banned PFI and its affiliated organizations for 5 years. After the ban by the Ministry of Home Affairs, a complete list of the misdeeds of this organization was also issued, which clearly shows that this organization has been involved in the murders in many states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka.

Apart from this, due to terrorist funding and other activities of Popular Front of India, this organization has been banned for five years. Apart from PFI, their associate organizations Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imam Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) have also been banned.

Let us tell you that by issuing a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned this organization under the UAPA Act. It is noteworthy that in the past also many state governments had written letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs to ban PFI. In fact, apart from terrorist funding, PFI has been accused of being involved in anti-national and anti-social activities for a long time. The name of PFI has come up in many cases including CAA-NRC movement, Rajasthan tailor murder, Madhya Pradesh Khargone violence. After which it has been banned.

What is PFILet me tell you, PFI is a radical Islamic organization. However, it also claims itself to be a social organization. PFI was formed in the year 2006 after the merger of some Muslim organizations. This organization is more active in some states of South India. According to PFI, it has workers in more than 15 states across the country. It goes on to say that PFI has been accused of taking terrorist funding and being involved in many anti-national activities for the last several years.