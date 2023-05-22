NIA will interrogate PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope for 8 days, remand from court

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope After being arrested and brought to Ranchi, he was produced in the NIA court on Monday. Dinesh Gop’s production took place amidst tight security. During this, the face of most wanted Naxalite Dinesh Gop was covered with a black cloth. After the production, the court sent Dinesh Gope on NIA remand for 8 days. The period of remand has started from today itself.

People’s Liberation Front of India i.e. PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, who has become synonymous with terror in Jharkhand, was arrested on Saturday. It is being told that this dreaded Naxalite has been arrested from the neighboring country Nepal. However, it has not yet been confirmed from where Dinesh Gope was arrested. But, it is confirmed that he will be brought from Delhi to Ranchi. He was brought out of Birsa Munda Airport from Delhi at 5:30 pm amid tight security.

Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Dinesh Gop. At the same time, the NIA had also placed a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him. In this way, there was a total reward of 30 lakh rupees on him.