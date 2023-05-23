NIA’s 5-member team leaves for London, will investigate the violent protest in front of the Indian High Commission

The NIA is probing the attack on the Indian High Commission in London. In connection with the investigation, a 5-member team of NIA has left for London late on Monday night. According to sources, the NIA in London has also taken a list of important accused of Khalistani link. Apart from this, the team will also scan the CCTV footage in London as well as record the statements of some people. Let me tell you, last month she went to London in connection with the investigation of sabotage and violent demonstrations in the Indian High Commission.

Khalistani supporters had vandalized: Let me tell you, on March 19, Khalistani supporters ransacked the Indian High Commission in London. Apart from this, the supporters tried hard to remove the Indian tricolor from the High Commission. The supporters in Britain created such a ruckus only after action was initiated against separatist leader Amritpal Singh in India. After which Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had decided for NIA investigation after a meeting with representatives of the British Government.