NIA’s big action on PFI, raids on 25 places in three states of the country including Bihar

National Investigation Agency The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided around 25 places in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Phulwarisharif case of Popular Front of India (PFI). Raids are still being conducted at the premises of the suspects linked to the conspiracy, which is related to the involvement of the PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and illegal activities, who assembled for that purpose in Phulwarisharif area of ​​Patna.

#WATCH , Visuals from Bihar’s Katihar as NIA raids are underway at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in connection with the Popular Front of India Phulwarisharif case pic.twitter.com/2y6XfO0ZlZ

Earlier six people were arrested

Earlier, six persons were arrested and several incriminating articles and documents related to PFI were seized in the instant case, which was registered at Phulwarisharif police station in Bihar’s Patna district on July 12 last year and It was re-registered by the NIA on 22 July.

NIA also conducted searches at eight places in Motihari, Bihar on 4-5 February

On February 4-5 this year, the NIA also conducted searches at eight locations in Motihari, Bihar and arrested two persons who arranged arms and ammunition to carry out the murder. The arrested people have been identified as Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Mohammad Abid alias Aryan. The NIA had then said that Reiki had already been done to execute a target and the arms and ammunition were handed over to PFI trainer Yakub, who was conducting training sessions for PFI cadres.

PFI trainer Yakub posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video

The agency said that a few days back PFI trainer Yakub had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony. The NIA had earlier said, “Other users of Facebook had commented and trolled this post abusively. The absconding accused Yakub and the two arrested accused had identified some of them and were involved in carrying out the murder of the targeted person.” Conspiracy hatched.” With the earlier arrests, the NIA had said that a PFI module hatching a conspiracy and disrupting communal harmony has been detected and busted.

