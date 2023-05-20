NIA’s major action against terrorism, raids at 15 places in 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA)NIA) on Saturday morning raided 15 places in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir – Srinagar, Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch and Kupwara in cases related to terrorism.

According to officials, along with NIA officials, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are also involved in the raid operation.

SIU raids houses of five terrorists operating from Pakistan

Earlier, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the houses of five terrorists and three suspects in Kishtwar and Pulwama districts in connection with financing and supporting cross-border terrorism. It is being told that the houses in Kishtwar district belong to terrorists operating from Pakistan and they are trying to revive terrorism in the area.

NIA arrests third accused in Naupada fake note case of 2021

NIA raids on nexus between terrorists, drug traffickers and mafia

The NIA had earlier raided over 100 locations in six states in cases related to nexus between terrorists, drug traffickers and mafias. The states where raids were conducted include Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. The NIA had last year registered three cases alleging that terrorist organizations and their supporters based abroad acted as members of organized criminal gangs operating in India’s northern states to carry out targeted killings and violent criminal acts. are doing.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against 23 terrorists of Kishtwar on April

Significantly, on April 26, the special NIA court in Jammu had issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists of Kishtwar. These terrorists are carrying out activities from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.