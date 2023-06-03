Nigerian citizens hiding in bed seeing police, campaign against foreign nationals living illegally continues, 23 arrested

Lucknow: Gautam Budh Nagar District Police was speechless when it reached Alistonia Society to take action against foreign nationals living illegally after two drug factories and drugs worth 600 crores were seized. Two foreign nationals were hiding inside the bed, however the police pulled them out and made their entire act public by making a video. Both Nigerian tax videos are going viral on social media. In the video, he is hiding inside the bed and the police is seen taking him out. Police has arrested a total of 23 Nigerian nationals from Thana Surajpur area. Most of them had come to India on study visa.

Eight women among one of the Nigerian nationals caught

The arrested foreign nationals were secretly living in Greater Noida even after the expiry of their passports and visas. Of these, 15 are men and eight are women. Inspector Awadhesh Pratap Singh of police station Surajpur told the media that the raid was conducted on Friday night. 23 citizens, including eight Nigerian women, were arrested. Most of the visas had expired. Some did not even have passports and visas. An FIR has been registered in this matter and arrested. A day before this, 16 foreign nationals were arrested in the same manner by the Beta 2 police station.

Involvement in fraud case found

Pune police had arrested two Nigerian men from Greater Noida itself in a case of matrimonial fraud of Rs 12 lakh about two years ago. The officials of Cyber ​​Crime Police Station of Pune Police were probing a case in which a woman was duped of Rs 12 lakh on a matrimonial website. Both the arrested people had duped people in many more such cases. The person claiming to be employed abroad had asked the victim to transfer Rs 12 lakh on the pretext.