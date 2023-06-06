Night blood survey will expose the spread of filariasis in Bihar, lab technician got training for quality check

To stop the spread of filariasis in Bihar, information will be obtained through night blood survey. Lab technicians were trained for quality testing to conduct quality night blood surveys. Lab technicians selected from 14 districts were trained on Tuesday at the Institute of Health and Family Welfare for accurate and error-free testing of blood samples collected during the survey. From August 10, the MDA program is to be conducted in 14 selected districts of the state. In the past, a night blood survey will be conducted to know the rate of microfilariae in two blocks of all the selected districts. Additional Director cum State Program Officer Filaria Dr. Parmeshwar Prasad had already issued a letter regarding this.

How does Night Blood Survey work?

Senior Regional Director of Health and Family Welfare Institute, Dr. Kailash said that the report of Night Blood Survey decides whether Mass Drug Administration (MDA) program will be conducted in that district or not. If the microfilariae rate is less than one percent, then the Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS) is conducted in that district. He said that the role of lab technician is important in ensuring accurate and error-free testing of the collected blood samples. One day training of lab technician regarding this will prove to be effective. This will also ensure better coverage of MDA.

Lab technicians of pre-toss districts were also trained

Dr. Rajesh Pandey, NTD State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, said that in the training workshop, lab technicians of 39 implementation units of 10 pre-Tass districts along with 14 MDA districts have also been trained. Night blood survey will be conducted in total 39 blocks and urban areas (Implementation Unit) of 10 pre-Tass districts Katihar, Khagaria, Jehanabad, Begusarai, Saharsa, Supaul, East Champaran, Siwan, Banka and Bhagalpur respectively.

MDA program will be conducted in 14 districts in August

MDA campaign will be launched from August 10 in 14 districts of Araria, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Patna, Purnia, Rohtas, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Nalanda and Nawada. The Government of India has reduced the Filaria eradication target from the year 2030 to 2027. It has become necessary that the MDA program should be run vigorously. On this occasion, NTD State Co-ordinator of World Health Organization Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Basab Rooj from Care India, Regional Office, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Ravi Shankar and other officials were present.

