Nihang Sikh hacked to death with sharp weapon in Ludhiana, police checking CCTV footage

Crime is not taking the name of stopping in Punjab. The latest case is of Ludhiana. Where a Nihang Baldev Singh was killed. The criminals killed Baldev by killing him with a sharp weapon. On the other hand, Baldev’s relatives told that he was ill and was going to the doctor for treatment, but as soon as he reached Sua Road, the accused surrounded him and killed him with a sharp weapon. At the same time, Baldev tried hard to escape from the criminals but the attacker killed him.

Police is checking CCTV footageThe deceased lived in Gill Colony, Ludhiana. He was going to the doctor to get medicine from his home. Meanwhile, two bike-borne assailants attacked him with sharp weapons. At the same time, after the incident, the attackers fled from the spot. Regarding the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh said that the police is scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. Simultaneously, raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

matter of dispute came to the foreThe police, who reached the spot after the incident, have registered a case of murder against the unknown assailants, and have also started investigating the incident. On the other hand, the deceased Baldev says that a day before the murder, Baljit had a dispute with some people while distributing sweet water on Chabeel. The relatives told that there was a scuffle between them. The relatives have raised doubts on the same accused for the murder.

