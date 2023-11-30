Nikhil Gupta controversy a Biden administration’s conspiracy against India?

Biden administration clearly is cooking a notorious conspiracy against India by prominently publicizing a bogus claim of attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Instead of terming Khalistan activists as separatists and terrorists, controversial British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in its report terms Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as “Sikh activist”. It may be mentioned here that BBC faces accusations of appeasing and in most cases promoting terrorist groups. Following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, BBC has notoriously attempted to hide Hamas crimes.

Meanwhile The Guardian in its report attempted to brand Nikhil Gupta as Indian government agent by quoting US prosecutors and parroted Washington’s lies stating “US prosecutors have accused [Nikhil Gupta] an agent of the Indian government of directing the attempted assassination of an American [and Canadian] citizen [named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun] on US soil, according to a superseding indictment released by the Department of Justice, which revealed new details about India’s alleged targeting of Sikh activists around the world”.

The Guardian further said, “The indictment made public on Wednesday also provided new evidence that the Indian agent – who is not named – ordered the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh activist who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June.

“The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, announced in September that there were “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government had carried out the assassination of Nijjar. The allegations were denied by India, which called the claim “absurd” and politically motivated”.

It may be mentioned here that, following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, Justin Trudeau also played notorious role in favor of mega-terror outfit Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, according to BBC report, allegations are being raised by the Biden administration accusing Nikhil Gupta of “trying to hire a hitman for US$100,000 in cash to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

On November 29, 2023, United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York in a press release said:

“Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew G. Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, Anne Milgram, the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), and James Smith, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, a/k/a “Nick”, in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. The charges are contained in a Superseding Indictment unsealed today in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The case is pending before US District Judge Victor Marrero. Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, 2023, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India. I am grateful that my Office and our law enforcement partners neutralized this deadly and outrageous threat. We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad”.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said: “The dedicated law enforcement agents and prosecutors in this case foiled and exposed a dangerous plot to assassinate a US citizen on US soil. The Department of Justice will be relentless in using the full reach of our authorities to pursue accountability for lethal plotting emanating from overseas”.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: “When a foreign government employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an international narcotics trafficker to murder a US citizen on US soil, DEA was there to stop the plot. I want to recognize the outstanding work of the DEA New York Field Division for their leadership in this investigation, the prosecution team at the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan for pursuing today’s indictment, and our federal and global law enforcement partners for their assistance”.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said: “Murder for hire is a crime out of a movie, but the plot in this case was all too real. The excellent teamwork of the law enforcement partners in this case exposed this brazen conspiracy and is why Nikhil Gupta finds himself in jail waiting to answer to these charges”.